The Manly Sea Eagles are hopeful a calf injury for star second-rower Haumole Olakau'atu is only minor.

The second-rower played just 24 minutes of Sunday afternoon's loss to the Penrith Panthers, not returning to the park after suffering a calf injury.

It's a sight both Manly and the New South Wales Blues didn't want to see, after the forward made his Origin debut in Game 1 of this year's series last Wednesday.

Speaking on the injury though, coach Anthony Seibold revealed taking the second-rower out of the game was 'precautionary'.

"I'm told it's minor," Seibold said during his post-game press conference.

"The risk was if we kept him out there that he does it properly and I didn't want to do that to Haumole.

"Of course we'd love to have had him on the field but I thought if we leave him out there and he does his calf, it's not looking after the welfare of the player.

"Medical staff tell me he's ok, there was a risk so we tried to be conservative with him."

There is no indication at this stage as to whether Olakau'atu will be fit to face the St George Illawarra Dragons next week, or whether he would be able to play in Game 2 of the Origin series.

The Blues will be sweating on Olakau'atu being available given a host of other injuries in their forwards.

Cameron Murray, who was originally set to be available for Game 2, is now no guarantee of returning in time, while Liam Martin is also battling a foot injury. The Panthers are optimistic he will be back in time for next weekend, but the extent of the injury is still unclear at this stage.

Game 2 of the Origin series will be played on Wednesday, June 26, with teams to be picked at the conclusion of Round 15.