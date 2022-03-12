Trent Robinson has raised questions about the NRL's new bunker concussion protocols following the Roosters' 6-20 loss to the Knights on Saturday.

Robinson conceded that the new system, which ruled out Victor Radley and Billy Smith during the game, was "frustrating."

Under the league's new protocols, independent doctors in the bunker are now judging head knocks on field and categorising their severity. In Saturday's match, both Radley and Smith were assessed by the bunker as 'category 1', sidelining them for the rest of the game.

“I think it’s a good idea. (But) Billy’s got no concussion - didn’t even remember an incident until the doctor showed him,” Robinson said.

“So for them to go category 1 instead of category 2 was tough for us. You’ve got to give some faith to the doctors to look at it as well. They don’t have any symptoms at all.

“But I think it’s right, what they’re trying to put in. But you’ve got to be careful.

“It’s frustrating in the moment. They’ve made a call on how to get rid of the cheating of the system, which we all can acknowledge was there.

“They’ve gone to a different system. But they’ve got to also make sure they’re not pulling guys out of games without any symptoms at all.

“We would have lost the game anyway. But let’s get better at that system.”

Victor Radley/Billy Smith both ruled out for the game by independent Dr in bunker indicating they had displayed category 1 concussion symptoms. Change this year that indep. Dr can do this - previously could only suggest to club Dr that player needed to be assessed. pic.twitter.com/naWlgzsDyP — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 12, 2022

Radley found himself as the centre of attention just 25 minutes into the Roosters' 2022 season, coming off second best in a tackle with Jake Clifford. Radley passed his HIA and was able to continue playing, but minutes later was pulled from the ground by independent doctors in the bunker.

Fox League commentator Andrew Voss commented on the situation as it was unfolding, labelling the incident as "confusing."

“Nat Butcher’s been on the sideline holding the card, the medical card, the red cross card for Radley to go off, he’s been there for two minutes,” Voss said.

“If he has to come off for concussion we had a scrum in the meantime and we still didn’t take Radley off at that period, it’s a strange one.”

“It’s pretty confusing for the people at home watching. If he’s got to come off you stop that second.

“We had a scrum packed down and we didn’t bring him off.”

Radley subsequently failed his follow up HIA.

The Roosters will be looking ahead to Round 2 to get their first win on the board, with a clash against the Sea Eagles looming.