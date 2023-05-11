Canberra Raiders' forward Emre Guler has officially re-signed with the club until the end of the 2025 season.

The new deal is a two-year extension, with Guler originally off-contract at the end of this season and able to sign with rival clubs since November 1 last year. Despite that, he elected to stay true to the Green Machine and add time to his stint in the Nation's capital.

The 25-year-old Sydney-born prop has become a permanent part of the Raiders' middle third at full strength under Ricky Stuart, and is the first of three expected re-signings in the forwards for the club.

Zero Tackle understands both Hudson Young and Corey Horsburgh, who are off-contract at the end of next season, are also expected to re-sign in the coming weeks well before the November 1 deadline which would allow either player to make a move to a rival club.

Guler has played every game so far this campaign for the Raiders, starting two and playing the remainder off the bench, with the forward now becoming an experienced figure in the Raiders' pack with 66 NRL games under his belt.

In his nine games this season, he has made a tick under 80 metres per game and added six offloads to go with seven tackle breaks.

Speaking on his signing, Guler said it was an easy decision to remain with the Raiders, revealing he had talked to Ricky Stuart about remaining at the club earlier in the season.

“I'm really excited and it wasn't a hard choice for me. I spoke to Sticky early on in the year and we discussed me staying here and that's been the plan and I feel like I've been playing good footy and it's worked out,” Guler said in a club statement.

“I've been here now for a few years and Canberra's home for me, so it made my decision a lot easier and there's a bunch of lads that I've played with for that entire time and it's good to come through with them and keep working with them.”

The Sydney-born prop said opportunities to learn of Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine have helped his development at the Raiders, while he was also excited by the youth coming on at club.

“I've learnt a lot of Papa and Taps and I've been watching them and working with them for years now and they're great role models for the community and great players,” he said.

“But we also have a great bunch of young players coming through like Big Red (Corey Horsburgh) and Hudson Young and hopefully we can keep building those combos and grow together."

The new deal will likely see Guler go past 100 games with the Raiders.