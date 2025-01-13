After losing arguably the greatest rugby league coach of all time at the end of just their second season in the NRL, The Dolphins would be forgiven for serving up an underwhelming 2025 campaign.

Forgiven by all except young Isaiya Katoa, the 20-year-old footy sensation who has vowed to lead this Dolphins squad to the promised land come September.

Although entering just his third season at a club with just as much experience, two years under the tutelage of Wayne Bennett and an exceptional showing in the Pacific Championships have instilled Katoa with unshakable confidence.

"We know we can definitely be a top eight team and we only missed it last year by one win," he told The Daily Telegraph of his side's aspirations.

When asked if his team has acknowledged some of the concerns that fans have had for the Dolphins, he admitted, “We don't really see it that way or look at what everyone else thinks."

Katoa acknowledged that in order for The Dolphins to be successful, he needs to step up in the big moments.

“When we played Penrith I had an opportunity I missed,” Katoa recalled of a field goal opportunity to sink his junior club.

“It's definitely something I want to work on this year, as well as getting fitter. As halfback, you need to be one of the fittest in the team and that's one of my downfalls at the moment.

“I need to ice those moments and make better decisions. That's another focus for me over the pre-season.”

The young star recently played halfback for Tonga under Kristian Woolf, who is also now the coach of The Dolphins. The pair led the Mate Ma'a to the Pacific Championships final against Australia and will look to bring that success to The Dolphins this year.

He spoke highly of his newly appointed coach, crediting Woolf for the coach's confidence in him.

"He has always encouraged me to keep backing myself. He would rather I back myself and make an error and learn than hold back."

Katoa's shaky start to his NRL career had many fans doubting Wayne Bennett's faith in him.

However, after just 44 games in first grade, there is no doubt that the Tongan international is the halfback of the future for The Dolphins.