Dolphins playmaker Isaiya Katoa has made an official call on his NRL future, re-signing with the club until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

The confirmation from The Dolphins comes after reports emerged from News Corp two days ago that he decided to remain at the club on a deal worth $2 million, shutting the door on a potential switch to rugby union in the process.

Katoa, 20, has played in 23 matches for the club and had one of his best performances in Round 2 this year against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

His performance saw him make 17 tackles, run 67 metres, force one drop-out, kick 474.6 metres and lead the club's attack with the ball in his hands.

He will be looking to continue this weekend when The Dolphins take on inner-state rivals the Gold Coast Titans, who will be without their inspirational skipper due to injury.

While Katoa is seen as the future of the Dolphins halves, the club have yet to provide any news on the contracts of fellow halves Kodi Nikorima and Anthony Milford, both of whom run off-contract at the end of the season.

The new contract comes after Katoa revealed last season that he would never rule out a potential move to rugby union.

"I'd never close out the opportunity to play rugby union because I grew up playing rugby union. It was the first sport I played," Katoa told The Sydney Morning Herald last season.