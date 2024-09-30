South Sydney Rabbitohs centre Isaiah Tass has confirmed where he will be next season, signing a contract extension to remain at the club for the foreseeable future.
One of the top players who was still off-contract at the end of this season, it has now been confirmed that Tass has inked a three-year contract extension with the club until the end of the 2027 NRL season.
Breaking onto the scene over the past few seasons, Tass' future became uncertain since Jack Wighton's arrival from the Canberra Raiders and unfortunately missed a significant portion of this year due to injury.
Since arriving on the NRL scene, the Mackay-born back has managed 47 NRL games for the Rabbitohs, scoring 13 tries in the process and creating a lethal combination with Alex Johnston.
“‘Tassy' has shown he has what it takes to be a consistent performer at the NRL level and we're very happy to be extending his contract,” Rabbitohs Head of Football Mark Ellison said.
“He works incredibly hard on his game and is equally dedicated to his football on the field as he is to his family off the field.
"We're delighted to have Tassy remaining in South Sydney colours and we look forward to continuing our work with him now and into the future."
Rabbitohs Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025
1. Latrell Mitchell
2. Alex Johnston
3. Campbell Graham
4. Jack Wighton
5. Tyrone Munro
6. Cody Walker
7. Lewis Dodd
8. Tevita Tatola
9. Peter Mamouzelos
10. Davvy Moale
11. Keaon Koloamatangi
12. Jai Arrow
13. Cameron Murray
Interchange
14. Josh Schuster
15. Euan Aitken
16. Tallis Duncan
17. Lachlan Hubner
Rest of squad
18. Haizyn Mellars
19. Lachlan Ilias
20. Sean Keppie
21. Jamie Humphreys
22. Jye Gray
23. Jacob Host
24. Siliva Havili
25. Shaquai Mitchell
26. Ben Lovett
27. Isaiah Tass
28. No player signed.
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.
Roster spots open: 3
2025 development list
1. Liam Le Blanc
2. Gerome Burns
3. Max McCarthy