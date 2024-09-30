South Sydney Rabbitohs centre Isaiah Tass has confirmed where he will be next season, signing a contract extension to remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

One of the top players who was still off-contract at the end of this season, it has now been confirmed that Tass has inked a three-year contract extension with the club until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Breaking onto the scene over the past few seasons, Tass' future became uncertain since Jack Wighton's arrival from the Canberra Raiders and unfortunately missed a significant portion of this year due to injury.