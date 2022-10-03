Tonga have confirmed their 24-man squad for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, with Kotoni Staggs set to miss the tournament due to injury.

Staggs, who was expected to be one of the first players picked for the Pacific Island nation, will be forced to sit out the tournament as he battles to recover through the off-season.

The Tongan squad features 21 NRL players, to be joined by Tuimoala Lolohea, William Hopoate and Konrad Hurrell out of the English Super League.

Christian Tuipulotu and Sitili Tupouniua are the only two other players from the 17 that played New Zealand in the mid-year Test to miss the squad, while 18th man Joe Ofahengaue is also not selected.

The Tongan squad is bolstered by the addition of Felise Kaufusi, who turned his back on Australia, while David Fifita is also included to add yet more depth to their already bloated forward pack.

Siosifa Talakai and Daniel Tupou, who both played for the New South Wales Blues this year, will also play for the Tongan team, while Tesi Niu is another inclusion alongside the three Super League players.

Moeaki Fotuaika and Ben Murdoch-Masila are the other two players who didn't play mid-season but have been picked to play at the World Cup in a squad which will look to challenge Australia, New Zealand and England as their rival Tier 1 sides, but will also look to once again progress further than any of their rivals in the Pacific Islands.

Tonga squad for Rugby League World Cup

Talatau Amone (St George Illawarra Dragons)

David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors)

Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

Siliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

William Hopoate (St Helens)

Kobrad Hurrell (St Helens)

Isaiya Katoa (Penrith Panthers)

Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks)

Felise Kaufusi (Melbourne Storm)

Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

Tuimoala Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

Soni Luke (Penrith Panthers)

Ben Murdoch-Masila (New Zealand Warriors)

Tesi Niu (Brisbane Broncos)

Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels)

Moses Suli (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks)

Tevita Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)

Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)

Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)