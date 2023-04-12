Injured Gold Coast Titans forward Beau Fermor admits he is inspired by James Tedesco as he looks to come back from his second career ACL rupture.

Just before the club's season opener against the Wests Tigers, Fermor ruptured his ACL in a training session.

Currently, on the sidelines, the forward is reportedly progressing well after undergoing reconstructive surgery on his right knee.

Unfortunately for Fermor, it is his second ACL rupture, having previously injured his left knee in 2019 whilst he was with the Newcastle Knights.

Now on the sidelines, Fermor admitted to the AAP, that he is looking at players who have previously injured their knees as inspiration.

One of these players is Roosters, New South Wales and Australian fullback James Tedesco. Before he joined his current club, Tedesco tore his ACL while he was with the Wests Tigers in 2012.

"I am always looking at players who are performing at the top level after they have done their knees," Fermor said to the AAP.

"I look at James Tedesco who did his ACL and returned to consistently be at the top of his game."

"It is inspirational what Tedesco has done since. That just gives me confidence that if I do the work I can come back and play really well."

After a successful season last year, which included being a part of the Maroons Origin camp, Fermor was hoping to go one better this season and make his Queensland debut whilst returning the Titans back to finals football.

In the same interview with the AAP, Fermor admitted he was completely “devastated” when he first suffered his injury at the beginning of the season.

"I just did a little step off my right foot at training ... and bang. No-one was touching me," Fermor said to the AAP.

"It is not a feeling you forget. I knew before I hit the ground what I had done. It sucks ... but there are so many people far worse off than me."

"I still get to come in to training every day and do my rehab to get my body strong so I don't have another one of these injuries.

"Last year I re-signed until 2026 so I have time on my side. I am only 24."

"I am no chance of playing this year but I if I get my knee strong I can hopefully fly into 2024 and not miss a beat."

"The positive for me was that the surgeon said that if you keep doing the same knee each time it is a bit of a red flag."

"I must just have crap ACLs, so I've got them both out now and hopefully I'm right to go."