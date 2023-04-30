Off-contract New Zealand Warriors outside back Marcelo Montoya is reportedly set to extend his time with the club.

Montoya, who made his debut for the Canterbury Bulldogs back in 2017, has been with the Warriors since the start of the 2021 season, where he has managed 36 games over the last two seasons.

A constant part of the Auckland-based outfit under Nathan Brown, that has carried over under new coach Andrew Webster, with Montoya playing every game so far this year and taking his performances to another level.

In eight games, he is averaging 157 metres per contest and has added 20 tackle breaks, proving a constant threat with the ball in hand, while his defence has also improved.

It would appear his good form is going to win him a new contract with the Warriors, with News Corp reporting that the 27-year-old Fijian-born winger is poised to sign a new two-year deal that will lock him in at the Warriors until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Montoya signing for another two years at the Warriors would likely see him go well past 100 games for the club, and take his NRL tally past the 150 mark.

He has to date scored 33 tries in the competition, with his 100th NRL appearance likely to come next weekend during magic round against back-to-back defending premiers the Penrith Panthers.

While Montoya was no guarantee of holding a place in the best 17 at the start of the season for Webster given the competition for spots, there is now no question over his status in the side after he was retained last weekend even following the return from injury of Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

The addition of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck next year for the Warriors will create an extra squeeze and premium on positions in the Warriors' backline, with it suggested recently that he will play centre, while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will remain at fullback.

With Dallin Watene-Zelezniak likely to secure one of the wing spots, that leaves Montoya, Edward Kosi, Rocco Berry, Viliami Vailea and Brayden Williame, as well as Adam Pompey if he is re-signed, to compete for the other spots within the back five.