The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have extended the services of one of their most impressive forward juniors at the club as they look towards the future.

Debuting in Round 13 against the Newcastle Knights, Lipoi Hopoi has made an instant impression at the Bulldogs and is coming off his first NRL pre-season.

A local junior from St George Dragons in the Canterbury Bankstown district, he successfully came through the pathways system, which included playing in the Harold Matthews Cup, SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup - he was a member of the 2023 Jersey Flegg Cup premiership-winning team.

Having already featured in six first-grade matches this season, Hopoi will remain with the Bulldogs for the next two seasons, inking a new contract until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

Phil Gould has since confirmed Hopoi will be a development player in 2025, and a Top 30 player in 2026.

The news comes after powerful winger Jeral Skelton will depart the club at the end of the season to join the Wests Tigers on a two-year contract.

This leaves former Rabbitohs player Liam Knight, front-rower Chris Patolo, Zane Tetevano, Jackson Topine and utility back Hayze Perham as the only players remaining off-contract at the end of the 2024 season.