The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the immediate signing of Lachlan Ilias on a two-year deal after he was released by the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The half, who spent much of 2024 injured, fell out of favour at Maroubra before Jason Demetriou was axed.

His future was then tied to incoming coach Wayne Bennett and the Rabbitohs' recruitment staff, but the club's reported position from mid-season - that Ilias was free to leave - evidently didn't change.

That has allowed the Red V to swoop as they prepare for the second season of Shane Flanagan's rebuild, with Ilias to play for the joint-venture club in 2025 and 2026.

“It's fantastic to have Lachlan join us at the Dragons,” Head Coach Shane Flanagan said in a statement confirming the signing.

“He is coming into the best years of his career. His skill set complements our current squad and he joins the exciting group of players we have recruited ahead of the 2025 season.

“He is progressing well through his rehab and he will be ready to go for the trials. Lachlan joins a squad that is working hard and are committed to an improved 2025.

“We can't wait for him to rip in with us.”

Ilias will likely move into the Dragons' halfback role which was vacated when Ben Hunt was released a number of weeks ago.

His new halves combination with Kyle Flanagan, who played five-eighth last year and will likely remain in the role for 2025 will be a fascinating watch, with two players unable to hit their respective potentials at previous clubs linking up under Flanagan senior.

The Dragons are short on halves options, with youngster Lykhan King-Togia, who debuted in 2024 at the Dragons but is yet to re-sign beyond the end of 2025, the next option, and beyond that, Clint Gutherson likely facing a shuffle to the number six if injuries strike.

Ilias, who has been with South Sydney since his junior days, debuted against the Dragons in Round 25 of the 2021 season and has also represented Greece at international level.

Rabbitohs head of recruitment Mark Ellison said Ilias had been a popular part of the club.

“Lachy has done a great job over his time with our Club. He's popular amongst the playing group and won a Jersey Flegg Cup premiership here as well,” Ellison said.

“Lachy has worked hard to put himself in a position to return from that terrible broken leg he suffered last year and he has an opportunity to extend his NRL future at another Club. We felt it was the right thing to do to allow him to take up that opportunity.

“We wish him, his partner Regan and his family the very best of luck in the future and he will always be welcome back here at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.”

Ilias has played 53 NRL games since his debut.