Named to be inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Les Boyd has fired back at rugby league legend Darryl Brohman, re-igniting a 41-year feud in the process.

During the week, Brohman slammed Boyd's induction and expressed his displeasure on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The feud between the two former players dates back to 1983 when Boyd broke Brohman's jaw in a State of Origin match, which led to a 12-month suspension and him being sued before they reached an out-of-court settlement.

Les Boyd…..9 Months suspension for breaking my Jaw in 1983. 12 Months for Eye gouging Billy Johnston……Gets inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame. Please!!!! — Darryl Brohman OAM (@therealbigmarn) August 14, 2024

For the first time since his induction, former Western Suburbs Magpies and Manly Sea Eagles forward Boyd has fired back at his enemy, delivering some scathing words.

“He should be grateful that I did it, otherwise no-one would remember him,” Boyd told News Corp.

“Honestly, I couldn't give a f***. Let him worry about it. He's the one who can't let it go. I'm over it. It's in the past.”

“About six or seven years ago, I was sitting at Gundagai races with one of my mates and he was sitting at a table across from me.

“He came up to me and said he felt uncomfortable and that he would come over and say ‘g'day'.

“I said ‘don't feel uncomfortable, enjoy the races, I don't give a ‘f***' and I walked away. That's the only time I've spoken to him.

“It (the incident) was more than 40 years ago – it was a long time ago. That's life.”