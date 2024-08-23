2022 Dally M winner and Cronulla Sharks star halfback Nicho Hynes has revealed his ambitions to one day become a head coach as he awaits to make his return to the field from injury.

Featuring in the number seven jumper for NSW Blues in the opening match of the 2024 State of Origin series, Hynes soon found himself on the sidelines with a broken leg and a syndesmosis injury,

Having not played since Round 18, the halfback is on the mend after undergoing surgery and is set to make his comeback before the start of the finals series.

Although nothing has yet been confirmed, Hynes admits that he "feels really good" as the club medical staff expects him to make his long-awaited return next weekend against the New Zealand Warriors.

"I'm not too sure. Some days [the leg] feels really good and some days it doesn't," he told 9News.

"The surgeon said when you feel like it's ready to go, you'll know."

His absence from the field has allowed Braydon Trindall and Daniel Atkinson to flourish when given the primary playmaking role, and he will be eager to continue his teammates' form as they push to cement a spot in the top four.

Helping mentor the two halves, Hynes has frequently been seen in the coaches box alongside head coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

Whilst he may still be in his prime as a player, Hynes confirmed that he would love to be a head coach one day, once his playing career comes to a close down the line.

"Fitzy always tells me I'm an idiot if I want to go into head coaching, but I would love to have my own team," he added.

"Maybe I'll start in the Q Cup or NSW Cup, or if I could just stay in the Cronulla system, that would be ideal."

The Cronulla Sharks will face off against the St George Illawarra Dragons this weekend in a blockbuster clash before finishing off the season with matches against the Warriors and Manly Sea Eagles.