Ben Hunt's recent departure from the St George Illawarra Dragons has made him a free agent, leaving the veteran halfback facing a unique challenge: he must sign a participation agreement to represent the Australian Kangaroos.

Hunt's situation stems from the headlines surrounding his exit from the Dragons, where he opted not to re-sign with the club and was ultimately released immediately.

As he steps onto the training field for the Kangaroos, the NRL has confirmed that a game-wide agreement will cover Hunt in the event of any injuries sustained during training or matches.

This arrangement ensures that he is protected as he prepares to represent Australia, even as he navigates the uncertainty of his club status.

Hunt continues to hold an impressive NRL career with 334 appearances and 20 State of Origin matches representing Queensland.

While Hunt's current focus is on the national team, speculation about his next move in the NRL continues.

Several clubs have shown interest, including a potential return to the Brisbane Broncos, and all eyes will be on Hunt to see where he will land next.

The final of the Pacific Championships will see the Kangaroos face Tonga at Parramatta.

Over the next few weeks, he will be navigating both his professional future and his responsibilities representing his country.