Brisbane Broncos recruit Ben Hunt has revealed he is yet to make a decision on his State of Origin future.

Originally flagged as a possibility that he would retire from the State of Origin arena after the 2024 series, Hunt has now thrown further fuel on the fire, telling News Corp that he won't make a call until he sees how the season starts.

“I'm not too sure," Hunt told the publication.

“At some stage I will have to make a decision on State of Origin.

“Right now I want to get into next year, have a fresh start at the Broncos and see how the start of the season is going and that will take care of Origin level.”

Hunt will likely be forced into a new role at the Broncos in 2025, potentially starting at five-eighth before moving to hooker once Ezra Mam returns from an off-field incident, and has made it clear already he wants to win a premiership with the club he started his career at, and also played in the 2015 NRL Grand Final for.

The veteran halfback also said he is conscious of not letting Queensland down if he doesn't feel up to the task.

“It's hard to say no to Origin, but it's important I feel up to it within myself," he said.

“I won't play if I'm not up to it and I feel I will let the team down. If I'm still feeling good in myself, I will always put my hand up for Queensland.”

Hunt may not be the only Queenslander opting out of the Origin arena from the start of the 2025 series, with champion Manly Sea Eagles halfback Daly Cherry-Evans having also made previous comments that his future is up in the air.

It could leave Queensland looking for a new halfback and a new utility at the same time, while Cherry-Evans would also need to be replaced as captain.

The utility replacement could see Kalyn Ponga moved back onto the bench if Reece Walsh is picked at fullback, or otherwise Queensland running with two genuine hookers and a player like Reed Mahoney being selected.

Halfback would be a trickier proposition, particularly with Sam Walker out for the first half of 2025 after suffering an ACL injury during Round 26 of the 2024 campaign, but Tom Dearden may well be the front-runner after replacing Cameron Munster at five-eighth during the 2024 losing effort.