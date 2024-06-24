It went unpenalised at the time, but Canberra Raiders' second-rower has been found out by the NRL's match review committee for stealing the boot of Tigers' half Aidan Sezer.

The incident, which came during a miserable Sunday afternoon for the Raiders as the club let in 48 points on the road at Campbelltown Stadium, occurred with just minutes to go in the game.

Sezer took a big carry over halfway, only to lose his boot in the tackle which was originally missed low by Young. The dropped New South Wales Origin forward however wound up with Sezer's boot in his hand.

Instead of giving it back to Sezer, who played the ball with a single boot on, Young ran back into the defensive line carrying the boot before dropping it on the ground approximately 30 metres away from where he had stolen it.

A bemused Sezer was seen searching for the boot immediately after playing the ball with his sock on, before defending through the next set with his boot still on the ground in backplay.

Sezer would miss a tackle on Ethan Strange with a single boot on during the next set, before finally receiving a boot - whether it was his or a replacement is unclear - at the start of the next attacking set for the Tigers.

And yes, all of this happened. You'll want to watch the coverage of Sunday's game from about four and a half minutes to go and keep your eyes on Sezer.

All up, Sezer was without a boot for approximately two minutes.

The end result of that is that Young has been charged by the match review committee with a Grade 1 contrary conduct charge, and will face a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

A call on his plea is due at midday (AEST) on Tuesday.