Samoa have had injury added to a horror loss against England in the Rugby League World Cup tournament opener, with all of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Braden Hamlin-Uele and Tyrone May reportedly unlikely to feature again during the tournament.

Hamlin-Uele was the first off the field, pictured on the interchange bench with ice on his calf later during the game.

The severity of the injury wasn't revealed, however, he was clearly upset.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow would be the second player to leave the field for the Pacific Island nation, with the outside back who recently signed for the Dolphins suffering a leg injury.

Reports out of the Samoan camp suggest they are hoping the leg isn't broken, but are concerned that it could be.

Tyrone May would be the third casualty for Samoa, leaving the field after halftime on a stretcher after suffering what appeared to be a hip injury.

He was in the care of the trainers on field for some time and took quite a length of time to move, with England then running on a number of tries to rack up 60 points against Samoa who had just 14 fit players during the final 20 minutes of the game.

It's understood all three players could be gone for the remainder of the tournament, with Matt Parish's side now left to scramble ahead of must-win games against Greece and France if they are to make it out of the group stage.