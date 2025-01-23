The North Curl Curl home of Manly Sea Eagles head coach Anthony Seibold has been involved in a bizarre gun incident.

As reported on 9News, Seibold's 88-year-old neighbour accidentally fired a gun which saw it fired through the garage of the Manly Sea Eagles head coach's house at the location of North Curl Curl.

Thankfully, no one was injured or harmed during the ordeal.

“We've got a lovely neighbour who unfortunately, an accident occurred where a bullet went through the garage, look it wasn't anything sinister,” Seibold said on 9News.

It is understood that the neighbour is due to face court in March and police officers subsequently found a pistol, rifle and ammunition at the residence.