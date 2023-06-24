Sacked Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook has already been linked to three clubs just days after his departure from the club.

Holbrook was released on Thursday in the middle of his fourth season at the Titans and will be overtaken by veteran premiership-winning coach Des Hasler.

Before he joined the Titans, the 47-year-old helped lead St Helens to a Grand Final victory in 2019 and ended his stint with the English giants winning 70 out of 87 games.

Now on the open market, Sky Sports' Jenna Brooks revealed that there are three Super League clubs interested in his services already; Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves.

“Justin Holbrook woke up to quite the surprise, he has been sacked by the Gold Coast Titans,” Brooks said.

“Naturally, already he is being linked with a return to Super League.

“I spent the majority of the day calling around and speaking to numerous people and there are three clubs that he is being linked with at the moment.

“They are the Leeds Rhinos, the Huddersfield Giants and surprisingly the Warrington Wolves – surprisingly given the start to the season that they have had under Daryl Powell.

“We know that Justin Holbrook loved it over here, so perhaps he will be back sooner rather than later.”

Despite the reports by the Sky Sports journalist, Huddersfield Giants has since openly denied the reports calling them 'incorrect' and 'malicious'.