Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook has confirmed his starting middle third for Round 1, but revealed spots still remain available at the club.

The Titans will commence their season on Sunday afternoon with a tricky contest against the Parramatta Eels in Sydney, and after scraping into the top eight last year, will be looking to repeat the dose in 2022.

The Gold Coast lost their second trial against the New Zealand Warriors due to torrential rain in south east Queensland, and as a result, have a smaller sample size of competitive content to work off compared to other clubs as Holbrook attempts to pick his side for Round 1.

Holbrook confirmed to the club website that Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Isaac Liu and Moeaki Foutaika will take up the positions in the middle third to start off, but that all of Sam Lisone, Jaimin Jolliffe, Jarrod Wallace and Herman Ese'ese are in contention for bench spots.

It's likely only two will play from the bench, given either Tanah Boyd or Will Smith will play as a utility, as well as an edge forward - whoever doesn't start out of David Fifita, Kevin Proctor or Beau Fermor.

“It’s mainly the bench spots [we need to pick],” Holbrook said.

“I’ve been happy with that many of our middles that it’s just so hard to split who is going to grab a bench spot.

“The hard part is, they’ve all done so well. From Herman to Sam Lisone, Jimmy Jolliffe, Jarrod Wallace – all our middles… and then you throw in Tino, Isaac Liu and Moe - they’re the three certainties and the rest are fighting for a few spots.

“So, it’s hard when you don’t get many opportunities and some of them didn’t even get to play the trial (against the Broncos). But as the season progresses, [the depth] is where we’ll get benefit from.

“That second trial would’ve helped a few guys out, but we didn’t have that luxury, so we’ll probably sit down and pick it and know as of Monday who’ll have a run.”

The Titans kick-off their season on Sunday afternoon against the Eels.

