He had already ruled himself out of future Origin contention after opting to play for England at this year’s Rugby League World Cup, but Sydney Roosters lock Victor Radley has been disciplined following a controversial act during the 2022 Origin series.

Radley, a member of the extended squad, was sanctioned for his dressing room antics following the Blues’ impressive Game II win in Perth, engaging in a ‘lewd simulation’ on Roosters team-mate Joseph Suaalii.

Though Radley was unaware he was on live TV when Channel 9 cut to the dressing room cameras, the NRL deemed he had brought the game into disrepute.

Radley has since been handed a suspended $5,000 fine and a warning from NRL boss Andrew Abdo, who met personally with Radley following the incident after a recent spate of controversies.

It may well have been his last act as a NSW squad member.

The incident has also resulted in the RLPA hitting out over the use of footage from the dressing room being made available for broadcast. They’ve advised they will cover the use of post-game cameras in the next round of CBA negotiations.

Fortunately for Radley, a half-suspended $20,000 fine received after an incident that occurred in Byron Bay during the summer had lapsed before the most recent event took place.

The 24-year-old will start at lock for the Roosters in tonight’s game with Manly as the battle intensifies for the remaining finals spots.