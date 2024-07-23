Rookie fullback Isaiah Iongi may be the third-choice fullback at the Penrith Panthers at the moment, but he has already caught the attention of incumbent fullback and NSW Blues representative Dylan Edwards.

Biding his time behind Edwards and Daine Laurie, Iongi will transition to the Panthers' Top 30 roster next season from the development list.

As he looks to follow fellow youngsters Casey McLean and Jesse McLean by making his debut in the NRL, Iongi has been a standout in the NSW Cup for several seasons, which saw him take home the coveted NSW Cup Fullback of the Year award in 2023.

Already making headways at the club, he was also named the club's Jersey Flegg Player of the Year in 2022 and has represented the U19s QLD Maroons team in the past.

Scoring five tries and providing 18 try assists from 24 matches in reserve grade last season, he has continued his form this season with five tries, four try assists, eight line-breaks and 2695 total running metres in 15 NSW Cup appearances.

Although he has yet to make his first-grade debut, he has already caught the attention of incumbent fullback Dylan Edwards, who praised the youngster and told fans to keep an eye on him in the future.

"He's been awesome. He's been awesome for a little bit now," Edwards told Zero Tackle.

"He's trained with us for a while. He always trains really well and he's a good skillful player.

"I think when he gets a crack, you can expect a lot of energy, really safe, really reliable player, so he's one to watch out for."