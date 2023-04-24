Manly forward Haumole Olakau'atu has been backed for an Origin debut for New South Wales off the back of rising form for the Sea Eagles.

The 24-year-old has pieced together a strong 2023 campaign in Anthony Seibold's second-row across his seven appearances for the season, scoring five tries and almost 1000 running metres in his fifth campaign for Manly.

Olakau'atu's form follows an impressive breakout year in 2021 before another formidable 21-game season last year, with the Guildford product now likely to be in the frame for an Origin call-up from coach Brad Fittler.

The two-time Tonga representative has gained the backing of Seibold and teammates recently, with fellow Sea Eagles forward Josh Aloiai stating "there's no way" Fittler can't select Olakau'atu for Game 1.

"Absolutely, he's ready for State of Origin," Aloiai said, via Fox Sports.

"I think there's no way they can't pick him. He's doing everything right at the moment. The way he's playing, there's no way he doesn't get picked for Origin.

"He deserves it, he's a good guy, he's humble and very hardworking."

Olakau'atu has been a key piece in the Sea Eagles' strong start to life under Seibold, adding another try to his season tally on Sunday against the Tigers to help notch up a fourth win from seven matches.

Speaking after the six-point victory, Seibold said that while he isn't looking to disrupt Fittler's thinking, Olakau'atu's form is sure to warrant attention withing Origin calculations.

"I think he's had a really positive start to the season," Seibold said.

"I'm biased, but he's played 80 minutes I think every week and I think he's had a really good start to the season, so I feel like there's some maturity to his game. I feel as though he's certainly given himself an opportunity to be in the conversation.

"Hopefully, the selectors consider him, but I would never tell another coach who they should or shouldn't pick."

Fittler is set to name his side for Game 1 of the 2023 State of Origin Series on May 21, 10 days out from the series' opener in Adelaide.