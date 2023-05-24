The New Zealand Warriors have refused to rule out re-signing Shaun Johnson for the 2024 season.

Off-contract at the end of the year and recently linked with a move to the Wests Tigers, Johnson is in a situation where he is understood to be yet to offered a new deal by the club.

That is despite his exceptional form throughout the first half of 2023 with the Warriors pushing for a finals spot - although that will heavily hinge on their performances over a State of Origin period where they will be uneffected by players being selected.

If the Warriors elect to re-sign Johnson, he will join a long list of halves at the club - all of Te Maire Martin, Ronald Volkman, Dylan Walker, Luke Metcalf and this week's signing Chanel Harris-Tavita are halves.

Despite that, coach Andrew Webster said there is a deal for Johnson available in next year's squad.

"If he is doing the business, there's always a spot here for Shaun," Webster said.

"If he wants it [there's a spot]. I love Shaun… there's definitely a place here for him. We will work it out.

"The dialogue between Shaun and I is ongoing and the way we work together is open, honest feedback."

Johnson has made no suggestion that he may elect to retire at the end of the season, and his form suggests he would be more than capable of carrying on.

Putting aside previous injury worries, he has been far and away the Warriors' best despite something of a revolving door in the number six jersey next to him.

Webster hinted that new signing Harris-Tavita, who has taken a break from the sport this season, can play in multiple positions on the field.

"You've got to have depth, particularly in the halves which is such an important position. Chanel offers that," Webster said.

"Chanel could play fullback, lock, hooker, he could play just about anything. But he is a half and we just feel like he is going to add great depth for us."

Te Maire Martin is another option to play at fullback, however, any talk of the halves playing fullback seems far-fetched given the recent signing of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to go with the face Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has the number one jersey locked down this year.

So impressive has Nicoll-Klokstad been, it's likely Tuivasa-Sheck may be forced into the centres upon his return from rugby union, which he joined ahead of the 2022 campaign.