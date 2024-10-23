Melbourne Storm captain Harry Grant has confirmed he will remain with the club until the end of the 2026 season.

The decision to remain in Melbourne comes after he had an option in his contract and will be looking to go one better than this season where the were defeated by the Penrith Panthers in the 2024 NRL Grand Final.

The talented hooker has enjoyed an impressive career, having played 101 NRL games, 86 of those for the Storm since his debut in 2018.

At just 26 years old, Grant has represented the Queensland Maroons in five State of Origin series and has donned the green and gold for Australia.

Following a standout 2024 season, he was awarded the Dally M Hooker of the Year and appointed vice-captain of the Kangaroos for the current Pacific Championships.

“It's been an incredible year for the club, and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together over the next few years,” Grant said.

“It wasn't a hard decision to make, given the trust the club has placed in me with the captaincy this season.

"We have a lot of natural leaders in the squad, which helps both on and off the field. The potential and depth of our roster really excites me.”

Storm CEO Justin Rodski emphasised that both Grant and the club were willing to wait until after the season to finalise his contract arrangements.

“Harry has thrived in his role as captain, both on and off the field, and is a natural-born leader, whether working with the playing squad, coaches, or our admin staff and volunteers,” Rodski said.

“It will be exciting to see what this group of players can achieve with Harry as their skipper.”

Throughout his time with the Storm, Grant has scored 33 tries and was named Dally M Rookie of the Year in 2020.