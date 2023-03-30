South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Jacob Host has re-signed with the club on a new deal that will see him remain at Redfern until at least the end of the 2025 season.

An edge forward who can also shift into the middle where required, he has become an important part of the Rabbitohs' forward rotation under Jason Demetriou, and has been rewarded by the club with a new two-year deal.

The 26-year-old has played 81 NRL matches, including the last 30 of those for the Rabbitohs since making the switch to the club ahead of the 2021 season.

A former Junior Kangaroo and Australian Schoolboy, Host made his NRL debut back in 2016 for the St George Illawarra Dragons and immediately impressed.

Injuries have prevented him from reaching his full potential at the Rabbitohs, having played 21 games in his first year with the club, before making just eight appearances last year. He missed the opening three rounds of this season before featuring against the Manly Sea Eagles last weekend.

He lasted just 27 minutes, but will start again this weekend against the Melbourne Storm in a crucial clash for the club.

Host said he was excited to be extending his time at Redfern.

“I'm really excited about re-signing here at Souths. They have shown great faith in me and I want to repay that with strong performances,” Host said in a club statement.

“Everyone at the club is like family and getting to play with my mates every week, all of us with a common goal of winning the premiership, is a special feeling.

"The Members and the fans are second-to-none as well. We all love representing you and we want to win more competitions for you.

“I've worked really hard to bounce back from my injury that I suffered last year and I can't wait to continue playing in the red and green.”

Host, who is almost a walk-up selection every time he is fit for the Rabbitohs, could go past 100 NRL games this season without further issues.