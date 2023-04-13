The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly taken the next step in attempting to secure Payne Haas' future, offering him more than $1 million per season.

Haas has started the season as one of the best players in the competition, and leads Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race in a landslide after six rounds of action.

The Broncos, who have five wins from their first six games, have had their star prop average a staggering 188 metres per contest and tackle at almost 99 per cent efficiency, while also adding 18 offloads and 30 tackle busts.

The incredible start to the season has the Broncos keen to lock up Haas for good, and it would mark a dramatic turnaround after the star at one point last season requested an immediate release from the remainder of his playing contract with the club.

That never came to be though, with the Red Hill-based outfit digging their heels in and confirming a release for Haas wouldn't be entertained.

By the end of the season, Haas had re-committed to the Broncos, but now he is just six months from being able to sign with a rival club, with his current reported salary of $850,000 per season expected to be well-beaten come the start of 2025 when his next contract commences.

The Broncos, according to News Corp are keen to ensure Haas never goes close to the open market, offering Haas over a million per season for at least the following two seasons and maybe more. It's a deal that would ensure Haas remains at the Broncos until at least the end of 2026.

Broncos board member Darren Lockyer told the publication that the club are keen to extend Haas' contract.

“There is no doubt about that,” Lockyer told The Courier Mail.

“He has already won (three) Paul Morgan Medals.

“He is the best prop in the game and he has done really well in keeping (at bay) his off-field distractions and just focusing on his footy.

“There is no denying how good he is for us and what he has done.

“He has always said he wants to win premierships.

“The Broncos playing well and winning on a weekly basis I think would add a bit of value to what Payne wants to do.”

Haas has played 88 games for the Broncos on his journey to becoming one of the game's best, and is an automatic selection at both Origin and international level when fit.