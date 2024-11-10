Clint Gutherson has barely settled into his new role at the St George Illawarra Dragons, but he's already receiving playful taunts from former Parramatta Eels teammates.

“A couple of the boys have already texted me saying, ‘I can't wait to scream down at you on the kick return and get into you,'” Gutherson shared with the Sydney Morning Herald.

After 206 games as a beloved fullback and captain for the Eels, Gutherson has embraced this change as a necessary new chapter.

When Parramatta decided to hand the No.1 jersey to rookie Isaiah Iongi and didn't extend a competitive offer, Gutherson saw the writing on the wall.

“It doesn't bother me,” he said.

“It's one of those things that had to happen. I'd love to stay and help, but they wanted to go in a different direction.”

With no hard feelings, Gutherson spoke positively about his time at Parramatta and expressed appreciation for his former coach, Brad Arthur.

Reflecting on his departure, Gutherson noted, “It's the way rugby league and the business world works. I asked about their plans, and here we are. I wanted to leave the place better than I found it, and I think I did.”

As for what his new role at the Dragons will look like, Gutherson is ready to be flexible.

Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has hinted at using him in either the fullback or halves position alongside talent like Tyrell Sloan.

“I haven't really thought about it much. I'll start training soon and see what Flanno and the staff have in mind,” Gutherson said.

Beyond his on-field role, there's speculation about Gutherson potentially captaining the Dragons.

Flanagan is weighing options, including Gutherson and Damien Cook.

“Obviously, being captain for so long, you get good at it, and I'd love to contribute. But that's up to the staff. There are plenty of players who've been with the Dragons for years and deserve to be in that leadership conversation,” Gutherson explained.

Gutherson is set to start the next chapter of his rugby league career when the club kicks off their pre-season training in preparation for a big season ahead.