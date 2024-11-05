Clint Gutherson's camp have reportedly become 'frustrated' over the pace of negotiations with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The star fullback, off-contract at the end of 2025 with the Eels, has been given permission to make a move elsewhere if he can find a suitable contract.

Linked with the Dragons for a number of weeks, it was assumed the deal was as good as done when the Dragons made the call to release captain and star Queensland Maroons representative Ben Hunt last week.

But as yet, there has been no official movement from the club or player to announce a deal is done, and Channel 9s Danny Weidler revealed on Twitter/X that the deal is moving slowly.

LATEST: Hearing Clint Gutherson's camp is frustrated at pace of negotiations with Dragons. He is what the club needs when it comes to drive and leadership. Hopefully it won't go off course. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) November 5, 2024

It was reported earlier this week that the major sticking point in the deal being done was over the length.

Reports suggested Gutherson wanted three years to move to the Dragons immediately, but the club were only willing to offer a two-year deal.

It is the same sticking point which stopped the Dragons from signing Reagan Campbell-Gillard in September. The prop eventually signed a three-year deal with the Gold Coast Titans, turning his back on the offer available from the Red V, who have been desperate to bring in more experience ahead of 2025.

That has only gone up a gear since the departure of Ben Hunt, with the club looking to build on a much-improved first season under Shane Flanagan where only a miserable final month prevented them from qualifying for the finals for the first time in six years.

The Dragons have signed both Valentine Holmes and Damien Cook for 2025, but there are now major questions surrounding their halves given Hunt's departure, with Kyle Flanagan currently likely to shift into the halfback jumper.

It's unclear whether the Red V are pursuing Gutherson as a potential upgrade on Tyrell Sloan at fullback, or whether they potentially see him slotting into the five-eighth role.