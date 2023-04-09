Ricky Stuart has earmarked Canberra Raiders' prop Corey Horsburgh as a potential future Queensland State of Origin representative.

The forward, who has a reputation for his hard hitting in the middle third, has struggled with injury over the last three years, but stepped into a starting role on Saturday evening against the Brisbane Broncos.

Playing big minutes, Horsburgh, who has now played more than 60 NRL games, took his game to the next level.

The red-headed forward is a former junior Origin player, having represented Queenxsland's under-20s side in 2018 and the under-18s version in 2016, and while he is yet to feature for the senior Origin team, he has been in the discussion at various points already.

The 25-year-old was seen as a future Origin forward during his junior days, and Stuart, asked about Horsburgh at the post-match press conference after the surprise 20 points to 14 win over the Broncos, said he had the mentality to succeed in the representative environment.

"He has got an Origin mentality. He is a though kid and nothing phases him when he is controlling his emotions. He gets baited all the time, but he is enjoying that now instead of reacting to it," Stuart said.

The coach played credit to Horsburgh's pre-season and work taking some of the emotion out of the game, which saw Horsburgh often in disciplinary trouble on field, whether it be in the sights of referees or the match review committee.

"He played massive minutes tonight. He played the first 40 minutes. He has it in him Corey," Stuart said.

"He has had a little bit of a disruption over the last two or three seasons from a pre-season point of view. He had a shoulder problem three years ago into a leg problem, so he hadn't been able to get a full pre-season in, and he needed it.

"This year he was in rehab a little bit again, but he was able to run because he was coming through a shoulder rehab.

"Corey with good conditioning gets a lot of minutes out and that was seen there tonight. He is in good nick at the moment, and he is an exceptional football player.

"We all know he is an emotional big bugger, and that's why we love him. We love the emotion, but when he cools and calms, he is an even better player."

His aggression will likely see him remain as part of the Raiders' staring 13, allowing Corey Harawira-Naera to play off the bench in the coming weeks where he can remain on the edge with plenty of impact.

Horsburgh's chances of playing State of Origin this year seem slim, with Queensland being stocked when it comes to middle forward options.

All of Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Lindsay Collins, Josh Papalii, Patrick Carrigan, Reuben Cotter, Jai Arrow, Tom Gilbert, Thomas Flegler and returning Melbourne Storm captain Christian Welch, who missed last year's series with injury, will be fighting for what could only be five spots in the middle third for the Maroons, with Horsburgh just adding to the depth available for coach Billy Slater as Queensland look to make it two on the trot.

Horsburgh's next game will be against the St George Illawarra Dragons next Sunday in the nation's capital, with kick-off set for 2pm (AEST).