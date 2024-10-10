After the Gold Coast Titans confirmed Isaac Liu's departure, it has been confirmed that the forward will continue his career overseas with a Super League club.

A two-time NRL premiership winner, Liu has agreed to a two-year contract with Leigh Leopards in the Super League competition until the end of 2026 which will see him play under Adrian Lam.

A dual international for Samoa (2014-15) and New Zealand (2017-), he has made 23 appearances this season, playing limited minutes off the interchange bench in nearly all of the games.

This has seen him make 11 tackle busts, 354 tackles (94.9 per cent tackle efficiency and an average of 52 running metres per game - 1214 running metres in total.

Born in Auckland, his NRL career comes to a close after 272 appearances with the Titans (2022-24) and Sydney Roosters (2013-21) where he has scored 16 tries and 64 points.

“We are obviously delighted in signing Isaac. He brings a wealth of experience and quality leadership to the playing group," Leigh Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said.

“He has played in successful sides in the NRL competition and having lost the experience of John Asiata and Ricky Leutele, and those kinds of guys it was important we got a leader.

“Isaac is definitely one of those guys and I'm sure he will become a fans' favourite at Leigh Leopards in 2025.”