The Gold Coast Titans have elevated three forwards from their development list to next season's Top 30 squad.

Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Ryan Foran and Josiah Pahulu have all been elevated to the Top 30 squad for the 2024 season and will begin pre-season training in November later this year. They have also been signed until at least the end of the 2025 season.

In what will be their first time as part of a Top 30 squad, they enter the roster after spending their first full season in an NRL season in 2023. Fa'asuamaleaui and Pahulu were both members of the club's development list, while Ryan Foran spent last season on a train-and-trial contract.

The younger brother of club captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Iszac made 13 appearances for the Titans in the 2023 season, making his NRL debut in Round 3. With multiple games under his belt, he will be looking to cement a regular spot in the first-grade team.

Josiah Pahulu is a standout upcoming prop and is a former Australian Schoolboy representative. Named as the 18th man for the club's Round 27 game against the Canterbury Bulldogs, he will be looking to earn his NRL debut in the upcoming season.

Fellow Australian Schoolboy player Ryan Foran will also be looking to make his NRL first-grade debut. The Cudgen Hornets junior made his QLD Cup debut in 2022 for the Tweed Seagulls and has been impressive for them in the competition, as well as in the Hastings Deering Colts competition.

The elevation of the forward trio from the development list comes after the Titans re-signed Tony Francis for a further two seasons on Friday.

This means the Gold Coast Titans now have no available spots on their Top 30 roster for the 2024 season.

Full squad

Jacob Alick, Tanah Boyd, AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell, Erin Clark, Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Beau Fermor, David Fifita, Jojo Fifita, Kieran Foran, Ryan Foran, Moeaki Fotuaika, Tony Francis, Klese Haas, Jaimin Jolliffe, Brian Kelly, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Keano Kini, Isaac Liu, Ken Maumalo, Josiah Pahulu, Keenan Palasia, Chris Randall, Phillip Sami, Aaron Schoupp, Treymain Spry, Joe Stimson, Sam Verrills, Thomas Weaver

Best 17 and full squad

1. AJ Brimson

2. Jojo Fifita

3. Phillip Sami

4. Brian Kelly

5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira

6. Kieran Foran

7. Tanah Boyd

8. Moeaki Fotuaika

9. Sam Verrills

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. David Fifita

12. Keenan Palasia

13. Isaac Liu

14. Chris Randall

15. Joe Stimson

16. Beau Fermor

17. Erin Clark

18. Jayden Campbell

19. Jaimin Jolliffe

20. Klese Haas

21. Treymain Spry

22. Ken Maumalo

23. Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui

24. Keano Kini

25. Thomas Weaver

26. Ryan Foran

27. Josiah Pahulu

28. Aaron Schoupp

29. Jacob Alick

30. Tony Francis