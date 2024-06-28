The Gold Coast Titans have announced that former fan favourite Corey Thompson will return to the club in a new role.

Retiring from the NRL in 2022 - and spending an additional season in the QLD Cup with the Brisbane Tigers - Thompson has taken on the role of Football Operations & Integration Officer at the Gold Coast Titans.

"The Titans have helped massively with my transition with keeping me on board as an ambassador in 2023 working at home games and also giving me opportunity to come back fulltime this year in my new role," Thompson said.

"My role at the Titans now involves me being their Football Operations & Integration Officer.

"On the football side I help make sure everything is prepared and set up for training and my integration side is working alongside our office staff so that the right players are assigned to the right appearances."

The return to the club comes after spending three seasons with them as a player, recording 46 games and 13 tries.

His playing career also saw him appear once for the Indigenous All Stars and register games for the Canterbury Bulldogs (35), Widness Vikings (58) and Wests Tigers (44).

His return to the Titans will also see him work alongside former head coach Des Hasler, whom he played under during the 2014 NRL Grand Final.

Excited to be back working under Hasler and with the younger players on the roster, he revealed that the former Manly Sea Eagles premiership coach is the right person to lead the Gold Coast into the future.

"It's good to be back working with Des, he still gives me a spray every now and again to keep me on my toes," he joked.

"I think he's the right coach to take the boys to the next level."

"Our group is young and full of potential, we've shown in games that we can compete with the best teams in the competition but just have to find that consistency week in week out," continued Thompson.

"The boys are buying in to the coaching staff's philosophy and the coming years will be very exciting."