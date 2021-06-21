The teams for Game 2 have been announced! Who are you tipping to get the win at Suncorp?
2021-06-27T09:50:00Z
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Kurt Capewell
|4
|Dane Gagai
|5
|Kyle Feldt
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|8
|Christian Welch
|9
|Andrew McCullough
|10
|Josh Papalii
|11
|Jai Arrow
|12
|Felise Kaufusi
|13
|Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Ben Hunt
|15
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|16
|David Fifita
|17
|Francis Molo
|RESERVES
|18
|Coen Hess
|19
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Brian To’o
|2
|Latrell Mitchell
|3
|Tom Trbojevic
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Jarome Luai
|6
|Nathan Cleary
|7
|Daniel Saifiti
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Cameron Murray
|11
|Tariq Sims
|12
|Isaah Yeo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jack Wighton
|14
|Payne Haas
|15
|Angus Crichton
|16
|Liam Martin
|17
|RESERVES
|Dale Finucane
|18
|Apisai Koroisau
|19
|Campbell Graham
|20