The Match Review Committee (MRC) has charged five players from Saturday's games, headlined by Melbourne Storm star five-eighth Jarome Hughes.

Hughes is facing a one-game suspension after being charged with a Grade 2 Contrary Conduct charge involving a match official in the 58th minute against the New Zealand Warriors.

The charge will result in a one-game suspension if he takes an early guilty plea, but it could be two matches if he decides to fight the charge and is found guilty.

This could have significant implications for the Melbourne Storm, as they may also be without Cameron Munster next weekend as he looks to return from injury.

Tyran Wishart and Jonah Pezet emerge as the likely halves combination if the star representative duo can't play against the Newcastle Knights in Round 3.

Canberra Raiders duo Xavier Savage and Ethan Strange were also charged but are facing fines of $1000-1500 for a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge and Grade 1 Careless High Tackle charge against Starford To'a and Charlie Staines, respectively.

Former Raider Aidan Sezer also faces a fine of $1800-2500 and was charged with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle in his first game back in the NRL after a stint in the Super League.

Newcastle Knights five-eighth Tyson Gamble was also among the players charged and will face a fine of $1000-1500.