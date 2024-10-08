The Melbourne Storm may have narrowly missed out on winning the NRL Premiership but they are reportedly on the verge of re-signing one of their most consistent performers on a long-term contract to keep him at the club.

Despite losing to the Panthers in the 2024 NRL Grand Final, Trent Loiero has had a breakout season that saw him named in the QLD Maroons extended squad for Game II and III of this year's State of Origin series after shifting from the back-row to lock.

A mainstay of the Storm's lineup since his debut in 2021, he has proven that he can perform consistently in every match he plays in and was a key reason behind their success this year.

As reported by News Corp, Loiero and the Melbourne Storm are in advanced talks for him to remain at the club on a new contract until at least the end of the 2028 NRL season and it could be confirmed sooner rather than later.

This comes as he runs off-contract at the end of the 2025 season and will be able to negotiate and field offers from rival teams come November 1.

A junior of the Kawana Dolphins, he has made 75 appearances to date and scored six tries, made 843 tackles at 95.2 per cent tackle efficiency and averaged 123 running metres per match this season.

“Trent is a young forward we have earmarked as a long-term NRL player for Storm and it's very pleasing that he continues to justify the faith we have in him,” Storm GM of Football Frank Ponissi previously said on the forward.