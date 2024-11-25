Forward Sione Fainu has landed a new deal that will see him remain with his younger brothers Samuela and Latu Fainu at the Wests Tigers for the 2025 NRL season.

Debuting in Round 11, 2024, at Magic Round against The Dolphins, Fainu finished the season with 12 first-grade appearances and showed that he has all the qualities of an NRL player, just like his two younger brothers.

Scoring two tries during these matches, the club has confirmed he will remain at the Wests Tigers, inking a train and trial contract.

The demotion from the Top 30 roster comes after they have no spots remaining following the late signings of Royce Hunt and Terrell May from the Sharks and Roosters respectively.

Starting his career at the Manly Sea Eagles, Sione was the first member of his family to move to the Tigers and is a former U19s NSW Blues representative in his own right.

