New Zealand-born forward Austin Dias has reportedly left the Manly Sea Eagles and will join a new NRL team in the process.

Struggling to break through into Manly's first-grade team, Dias spent the past few seasons in the NSW Cup with the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles - Manly's feeder club.

Now, The Mole from Wide World of Sports reports that Dias has left the Manly Sea Eagles and will link up with the Penrith Panthers.

A former Parramatta junior, Dias played seven games for the Wests Tigers during the 2022 season but failed to play in the NRL with the Sea Eagles.

The news comes after the Panthers signed Asu Kepaoa from the Wests Tigers on an immediate deal but lost Ativalu Lisati to the Melbourne Storm.

This season, Dias has managed 13 tackle busts, 578.5 post-contact metres, 262 total tackles and has been averaging 101 running metres per game.