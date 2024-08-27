The Melbourne Storm have locked up the services of one of their brightest forwards on a new long-term contract.

Yet to register a loss in his 11 NRL matches to date, Joe Chan has extended his tenure with the club until at least the end of the 2028 NRL season.

Likely to add another match to his resume this weekend as the club rests several of their stars against the North Queensland Cowboys, Chan has been impressive over the past 12 months, which has seen him transition from reserve grade to the NRL.

He is also a part of the Storm's first father-son duo, with his father, Alex Chan, previously spending two seasons at the club during his playing days.

“It's such a great opportunity that the club has given me, and being offered a new contract is a sign for me that they have faith in me and that my hard work is paying off,” Chan said in a club statement.

“I wouldn't be here today without my family's support and sacrifices along the way, and they are so happy for me getting this chance.

“My Mum, in particular, has been a big part of my journey. She has given up a lot and is the rock of the family. She gave up her dream job as a teacher's aide at a primary school when our family moved to France.

“I love that I can build a future at such a good club with my flatmate and best mate Alec (Macdonald). Even though it's considered work playing footy, I'm having fun and making lifelong friends.”

Embed from Getty Images

Best friends with Alec Macdonald, Chan arrived at the Storm at the end of the 2022 season following a stint in the Super League with the Catalans Dragons, in which he managed 26 appearances.

He would then go on to be a member of the Brisbane Tigers Grand Final winning team in 2023 in the QLD Cup and won the team's Rookie of the Year award for a successful breakout season.

“It was a very proud moment late last season when Joe became the first father-son to play for the Melbourne Storm," the club's Director of Football Frank Ponissi added.

“Joe has shown tremendous potential this season playing in 10 games despite navigating a number of injuries.

“Joe has the remarkable record that in all of his matches so far (11) in NRL for the club, he is yet to taste defeat.