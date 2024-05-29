Esan Marsters, a former centre and five-eighth in the NRL, has agreed to a new contract that will see him join another team for the 2025 season.

Marsters has decided that he will remain in the Super League but has switched clubs from the Huddersfield Giants to the Salford Red Devils on a three-year contract until the end of the 2027 season.

Moving overseas at the end of 2022, he previously played in the NRL for the Wests Tigers (2017-19), North Queensland Cowboys (2020-21) and Gold Coast Titans (2021-22), racking up 86 first-grade games and 276 points in the process.

Primarily known for his stint at the Tigers, in 2018 he made over 3000 total running metres - the only centre to do so in the season - and many pundits believed he should have been selected in the Team of the Year. However, he would be released the following season.

“I am really grateful and excited for the opportunity to play for and represent Salford Red Devils over the coming three years," Marsters said in a club statement on his move to Salford.

“Speaking with Paul Rowley and Krisnan Inu it became clear that our values and attitude towards rugby and community align and I will work tirelessly to earn the trust and respect of my teammates, coaching staff and Red Devils fans who I know play a huge role in the success of the club.”

Aside from club football, he has found games for the Cook Islands and New Zealand internationally, recording 14 total appearances for the two countries.

In the recently delayed Rugby League World Cup in 2022, he played for the Cook Islands alongside his cousin Steven Marsters and Cronulla Sharks centre Kayal Iro, who was also back-to-back NSW Cup Centre of the Year.

Steven formerly played six games for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the 2020 and 2021 NRL seasons.

“In preparation for the 2025 season, Esan is a fantastic addition to the group," Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley added.

“He adds more strike and versatility to the back line and I am looking forward to seeing him enjoy himself in Salford colours.

“On behalf of everybody at the club, we welcome Esan, whilst also wishing him well for the remainder of the season.”