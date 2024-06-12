A former hooker for the New Zealand Warriors has agreed to terms that will see him join a new team for the remainder of the season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2018, Sam Cook has confirmed he will be joining the York Knights in the RFL Championship competition - the second-tier of the English Super League - for the remainder of the 2024 season.

His arrival at the club comes after he played for the Mackay Cutters, New Zealand Warriors, Newcastle Knights, and French team Racing Club Albi XIII.

Featuring in the Warriors Auckland Nines team in 2017, he would make two first-grade appearances for them the following season before moving onto the Cutters in the QLD Cup competition.

"I'd only ever heard good things, about the team, the Club and the City," he said in a statement.

"When the opportunity came up, I was keen to jump at it and give it a red hot crack." "It's such a new experience for me as well.

"I've played footy (rugby) in New Zealand and Australia as well and then having the opportunity to play footy in France to then getting to go even further from home to the UK is such fantastic opportunity." Embed from Getty Images

"I want to bring my experience and leadership to the team and a cool calm head to help the leaders and the team out," he added. "I'm pretty big on communication as well, that's one of my real strengths. "Hopefully I can bring all my positive attributes to the team, give the boys a bit of confidence and help out the young players as well."