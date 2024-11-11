Former New Zealand Warriors forward and son of club icon Joe Vagana, Isaiah Vagana has signed a new contract that will keep him overseas for the next three seasons.

Moving overseas to the Wakefield Trinity at the beginning of this year, Vagana has inked a three-year contract extension with the club as they return to the Super League competition in 2025.

The 24-year-old's decision to extend his tenure comes after he featured in 15 matches for the Trinity this season, including the club's Championship Play-Off matches.

"I've loved my time at the club! The coaches, staff, players and fans have welcomed me with open arms and made this place feel like home," Vagana said.

"We had a great year this year and have done the work to get back into Super League.

"The club is in a great position and has a bright future ahead and I want to be here for it so when the club offered me an opportunity to extend my time here I couldn't say no!”

Before moving overseas, he was a regular feature for the New Zealand Warriors NSW Cup team, making 24 appearances in 2023 and was on the fringes of making his NRL first-grade debut after having been with the club since 2020.

“As a club we feel this is a big retention, Isaiah has everything you want in a big powerful forward who can play on an edge too," Wakefield Trinity Recruitment Manager Ste Mills added.

"He's only going to keep getting better and it's great to see him & his family decide to settle down in the UK and take his game to a whole new level.

"This is potentially a player in the past that big clubs would come and poach, however this time we wanted to make sure he's going nowhere.

"I'm sure he will become a huge fans favourite once we start to see him unleash his potential.”