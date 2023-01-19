Young gun outside back Treymain Spry will return to the NRL in 2023, with the Gold Coast Titans confirming he has signed a two-year contract.

The now 23-year-old was the victim of a horrific one-punch attack last year which was set to leave his playing future in doubt.

He spent time in hospital after the attack, but ultimately has been able to make a full recovery from his injuries, playing six games for the Tweed Seagulls in the QLD Cup at the back end of 2022 to make his return.

Spry, a hulking outside back who has been highly rated since he first emerged on the scene, made his debut in 2020, playing five games and looking the part of a future star.

He was ultimately released by the Titans in 2021 on compassionate grounds, having spent most of the season to that point in the QLD Cup.

Before the attack, Spry had returned to the Titans and played in both of the club's pre-season trial fixtures before the 2022 season.

Coach Justin Holbrook said he was excited about Spry's return to the team.

“Treymain is a natural footballer and is the type of player that can make things happen with the ball in hand," he said in a statement.

“He's given fans a short glimpse of his talent in his debut season and in Hostplus Cup games, but we believe he has plenty to give at NRL level.

“Treymain's journey has been interrupted, but after some adversity he is very keen to make sure he grabs the opportunity to play footy at the highest level.

“Treymain will continue to work hard on his game and I am keen to see what he can achieve.”

Spry is a former Queensland under-20s player, making the team in 2019 under the coaching of Scott Prince and Paul Dyer, playing alongside current NRL players in Ronaldo Mulitalo, Tesi Niu, Murray Taulagi, Braydon Trindall, Cory Paix, Kobe Hetherington, Ethan Bullemor, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Tom Gilbert, Tanah Boyd and Ben Condon.