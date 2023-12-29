Former Super League player and Melbourne Storm academy product Levy Nzoungou will return to the sport in 2024 with the North Wales Crusaders in League 1.

Nzoungou, who was born in the Congo, has had something of a journeyman career already at the age of 25.

Returning from a season off due to injury, Love Rugby League are reporting he will commence his comeback trail with the Crusaders through League 1 on a one-year deal.

While Nzoungou never played either an under-20s or NRL game for the Storm, he spent time in the junior academy having originally been picked up by St Helens in 2015. That came from his representation for France at junior level.

Nzoungou's stint at the Storm, in 2017, was followed up by making his debut in the Championship for Toulouse Olympique, before he made his Super League debut in 2018 with the Salford Red Devils.

He played just three games for the club, instead spending much of 2018 on loan with Oldham, Whitehaven and the Swinton Lions.

2019 saw him relocate to Hull FC, but it was more of the same with a single top-tier game, and others on loan for Doncaster. He then played for the Bradford Bulls in 2020 and 2021, and was set to play for the Widnes Vikings in 2022 at Super League, but suffered a snapped Achilles tendon before he could play a game.

The League 1 competition is the third tier of English rugby league, with the team playing against the likes of the newly demoted Keighley Cougars and Newcastle Thunder, as well as Hunslet, Oldham, Workington Town, Midlands Hurricanes, Cornwall, and the Rochdale Hornets. The London Skolars were the tenth team, but since reverted to amateur status.

The Crusaders lost the Championship promotion play-off to Doncaster in September, going down 18 points to 6 away from home in front of just over 2500 fans.