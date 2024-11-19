After spending time in the Cronulla Sharks and St George Illawarra Dragons junior system, forward Toby Boothroyd has decided to remain overseas inking a new deal.

The 21-year-old has signed a one-year contract with Featherstone Rovers in the RFL Championship after spending this year with the Wakefield Trinity, in which he played in 11 matches.

Standing at 6'2'' and 101kg, Boothroyd will bring immense strength and power, as well as skill and agility to the overseas club.

It is understood that he can also play in the front row and lock forward position on the football field as he gets ready to make a name for himself in the sport of rugby league.

“Its great to be able to sign with Featherstone for next year. It's a club with a proud history and huge ambition and I'm looking forward to being a part of it," Boothroyd said.

“I've really enjoyed making the switch the UK in the last 12 months and so jumped at the chance to extend me stay here for another year.

"Fordy is building a great roster and I'm ready to earn the respect of the boys and my place in the side week in week out.”

A back rower, Boothroyd will enter the club after spending time in the Cronulla Sharks Jersey Flegg system after previously becoming a promising teenager forward through the St George Illawarra Dragons pathways.

“We really admired what Toby brought on the field in 2024 so to be able to bring him on board for next year is great," Featherstone coach James Ford added.

“Toby runs really strong leads and drops, finds his front and defends to a high level of detail. We're really excited by his potential.”