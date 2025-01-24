Ex-NRL star John Hopoate has been involved in yet another incident, after being hit with a recent traffic charge for allegedly driving his car with a disqualified license.

Facing a possible jail term if convicted, the 51-year-old was handed the disqualification in July last year after being convicted of driving with a suspended license, the Manly Daily reports.

The former footy player turned pro-boxer was caught driving while suspended when police had investigated Hopoate for supposed malicious activity on the road involving another driver.

It has been a troubling period for the Hopoate family, with son Jamil spending time in jail after being charged with large-scale commercial drug supply. He was released in October 2024 and living with his father as of late last year.

Video footage on social media showed the former premiership winner getting involved in a scuffle with another driver. It depicted John standing over the man involved, screaming at him and pointing the finger towards him.

Hopoate pleaded that he did not in fact cause the incident, commenting below the post on social media.

“When you're (six-foot-eight) and think your size can intimidate anyone when you get out of your car and punch my mirror and swung at me during your road rage,” Hopoate wrote.

The former international representative had been previously suspended from driving 13 times, as per traffic records displayed in court.

Not required in court, Hopoate was charged with one count of drive while disqualified, which was his second offence.

The maximum jail term for a second offence of driving while disqualified is 12 months if found guilty. He is yet to enter a formal plea. The matter returns to court on February 13 for a plea or mention.