Former Canberra Raiders star Jordan Rapana has declared his intentions to return to the NRL.

Having arrived home after a short stint with Japenese rugby union team the Panasonic Wild Knights, the 30-year old is keen to re-up in the Australian league.

Rapana admitted he “much prefers” playing rugby league to the 15-a-side code.

“Once I knew I could leave I just wanted to get back to Canberra (to my family),” he told Fox League Live.

“As for my future, I’d still obviously love to be back in the NRL, that’s my ultimate goal.

“I miss league; I only left the game for three months and miss every bit of it.

“I definitely much prefer league over union, let’s just say that.”

The Canterbury Bulldogs have already been linked to the Kiwi according to Fox Sports, who could help fill the void following Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera’s sackings.

The salary cap freed up from Keiran Foran’s long-term injury could also help them sign him.

Rapana added: “I don’t think many of us know what our future holds at the minute,” Rapana said. “It’s crazy times, it’s a crazy situation that we’re in.”