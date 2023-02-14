Former Penrith play-maker Blake Austin has revealed that St Helens could shock the Panthers and walk away with the win in the World Cup Challenge.

The World Cup Challenge is less than a week away, with the best two rugby league clubs colliding against each other. The Penrith Panthers will represent the NRL while St Helens will represent the Super League.

As the game gets closer and closer, multiple former and current players have given their thoughts on who will walk away with the trophy.

Surprisingly, a former Panther has tipped St Helens to stun the back-to-back NRL premiers.

"I think Saints can come give them a good run for their money," Blake Austin said on Leeds Rhinos YouTube channel.

"They have a few old heads against a few young kids and traditionally the English clubs take this game a little more seriously than the Australian ones."

"They will let everyone know down there that there are some really good footy teams over here."

Austin who now plays in the Super League for the Leeds Rhinos previously played eight seasons in the NRL, including three seasons with the Panthers, where he made his debut.

In the same interview, Austin revealed that he has been impressed with the Panthers in recent years, calling them 'a sleeping giant'.

"Panthers were a sleeping giant down under when I was there, success was few and far between."

"Full credit to them...that has allowed them to be a success."