The Newcastle Knights NRLW side have been rocked after star fullback and former Dally M Medal winner Tamika Upton requested a release.

The representative star has been a consistent force for the Knights, and has won four premierships during her time in the NRLW, but News Corp are reporting she now wants to return to Queensland on compassionate grounds.

It would mean she would opt out of the final three years of her contract should the Knights elect to let her leave.

Upton has played for the Knights for three seasons and claimed back to back NRLW premierships in 2022 and 2023.

The NRLW currently has clubs at the Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys within Queensland, while the Dolphins have not yet gained admission into the competition.

The Cowboys, based in Townsville, may be an option given Upton was raised in Rockhampton, but it's undoubted that all three sides will chase her if she is granted a release from the Hunter-based outfit.

She started her NRLW career at the Broncos and could yet see a homecoming for the next stage of her journey, although News Corp report a code switch to rugby union could also be on the cards.

It's understood Rugby Australia have previously spoken with Upton and her management about a crode switch.

It's unclear at this stage if the Knights will grant her release, and may only do so on the condition of finding a replacement - although replacing Upton is one of the trickiest jobs in the women's game.