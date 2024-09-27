A former NRL utility back for the New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights, Carlos Tuimavave is on the lookout for a new team and could soon find himself back playing in the NRL competition.

Currently competing with Hull FC in the Super League, the club has confirmed that he will not be given a contract extension and will depart the competition at the end of the 2024 season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2015, the utility back - primarily playing in the centres or halves - moved overseas at the beginning of 2016 and has since featured in 178 matches for Hull FC, scoring 57 tries in the process.

Although he is 32 years old, Tuimavave confirmed that he will continue playing rugby league, but his next destination has yet to be confirmed - he may decide to return to the NRL or continue playing overseas.

“I originally signed a three-year contract at the age of 23, but things work out differently to what you plan, and I have no regrets," Tuimavave said in a statement.

“It's mixed emotions for me at the moment, but it's the right time to move on.

“I'm very proud of what I've achieved.. To spend nine years at one club is a special achievement. The club will always hold a special place in my heart and I've got memories here that will last me a lifetime.

“I'm not completely sure what the future will hold for me just yet, but I'm going to keep playing the game in 2025.”

If he does return to the NRL, it will be the first time since 2015, following a nine-game stint with the New Zealand Warriors between 2012 and 2014 and five games with the Newcastle Knights in the 2015 season.

A former skipper of the Junior Kiwis, he also represented Samoa on the international stage on three different occasions and played in the Warriors two U20s Grand Final victories in 2010 and 2011 partnering Shaun Johnson in the halves.

He was initially signed to the Canterbury Bulldogs before becoming homesick and returning home to New Zealand and comes from a famed family line that has produced several NRL players in the past.

His cousins include Evarn Tuimavave, Adam Tuimavave-Gerrard and Antonio Winsterstein, while he is also the nephew of Tony Tuimavave and Paddy Tuimavave.